Rams to hire Giff Smith as defensive line coach/run game coordinator

Former Chargers interim head coach Giff Smith won’t need to go far for his next job.

The cross-town Rams are hiring Smith as their defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Smith had been with the Chargers since 2016 — their last season in San Diego. He was the club’s defensive line coach from 2016-2021 then moved to outside linebackers coach in 2022.

The Chargers went 0-3 over the last three weeks of the 2023 season with Smith as interim coach.

Pelissero noted Smith had “several” other teams trying to hire him, but he opted to stay in Southern California under head coach Sean McVay.

The Rams needed to replace former defensive line coach/run game coordinator Eric Henderson, who was named co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach/run game coordinator at USC in January. The club also formally announced Chris Shula has been promoted from linebackers coach and pass rush coordinator to defensive coordinator on Friday.