 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams trade up to No. 39, select DT Braden Fiske

  
Published April 26, 2024 07:59 PM

The Rams have made a significant move to pick up another defensive player.

Los Angeles acquired the No. 39 overall pick from Carolina to select defensive tackle Braden Fiske.

Fiske, 24, spent last season at Florida State after spending five seasons with Western Michigan. He was a second-team All-ACC honoree in 2023 after recording 6.0 sacks with 9.0 tackles for loss.

He was a second-team All-MAC honoree in 2022 after recording 6.0 sacks with 12.0 tackles for loss along with two forced fumbles and three passes defensed.

In all, Fiske played 58 games with 43 starts in college and had 19.5 sacks with 36.5 tackles for loss.

The Rams also selected edge rusher Jared Verse out of Florida State on Thursday night.

Los Angeles sent Carolina No. 52 in the second round, No. 155 in the fifth round, and a second-round pick in 2025 to complete the trade for No. 39.