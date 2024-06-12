Rams will have joint practices with Cowboys, Texans, and two with the Chargers

The Rams will have a busy schedule of joint practices this summer.

Rams coach Sean McVay said his team will have a total of four joint practices during the preseason, meeting with the Cowboys at their training camp site in Oxnard, California, with the Texans in Houston, and twice with the Chargers, the logistics of which haven’t been worked out but which should be easy given their neighboring locations.

The practice with the Cowboys will be on the Thursday before their Week One preseason game and the practice with the Texans will be on the Thursday before their Week Three preseason game. The dates of the two practices with the Chargers, who face the Rams in Week Two of the preseason, are still being determined.

McVay said he sees a particular benefit in joint practices with teams the Rams won’t play in the regular season, which makes him more willing to work on things he might not want a regular-season opponent to see.

“There is always kind of a little give and take based on, alright, do you play that team in the upcoming season?” McVay said. “Fortunately, all of those teams we don’t, with the exception of obviously we’ll play them in the preseason, but totally different approach.”

