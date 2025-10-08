Rams will practice at Camden Yards before trip to London

Football, for the first time, is coming to Baltimore’s iconic baseball venue.

Via Todd Karpovich of the Baltimore Sun, the Rams will practice at Camden Yards in the days between their Week 6 game against the Ravens and their trip to London for a Week 7 game against the Jaguars.

The Rams struck a deal with the Orioles to use the facility from October 11 through 17.

Practicing at M&T Bank Stadium wasn’t an option, given the effort to preserve the quality of the grass field in the Ravens’ home venue.

As noted by Hayes Gardner of the Baltimore Banner, it will be the first time Camden Yards has ever been used for a sporting event other than a baseball game or practice since it opened 33 years ago.

In 1995, Camden Yards hosted a visit from the Pope. In recent years, concerts have been held there. Other than that, it’s been all baseball, with no football or other sports being played or practiced there.

The Rams’ practices at Camden Yards will be closed to the public.

It makes sense for the Rams, who otherwise would have had to return to L.A. and then re-cross the country before flying to London.