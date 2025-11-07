 Skip navigation
Rams WR Puka Nacua has no injury designation

  
Published November 7, 2025 06:11 PM

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua will play in Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice with an injury to his ribs but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday. Nacua has no injury designation.

He has 61 receptions for 711 yards and three touchdowns.

Cornerback Darious Williams (shoulder) also will play after back-to-back full practices.

Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (back) is the only player with an injury designation. He is questionable, but coach Sean McVay expects Whittington to play.