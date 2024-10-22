 Skip navigation
Rams WR Puka Nacua limited in his return to practice

  
Published October 22, 2024 06:53 PM

Rams receiver Puka Nacua (knee) was limited in his return to practice Tuesday.

The team designated him to return from injured reserve today, opening his 21-day practice window.

He had a knee injury through training camp and the preseason and aggravated it after only 25 snaps in Week 1. Nacua caught four passes for 35 yards and had a 7-yard carry in the opener.

As a rookie last season, Nacua caught 105 passes or 1,486 yards with six touchdowns.

The team’s other star receiver, Cooper Kupp, is set to return this week after another full practice. He has missed the past four games with an ankle injury.

Kupp has 18 catches for 147 yards with a touchdown this season.

Nose tackle Neville Gallimore (shoulder) and wide receiver Jordan Whittington (shoulder) returned to practice as limited participants Tuesday. Offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom (ankle) went from limited to full, a sign he is ready to return after missing the past five games on injured reserve.

Inside linebacker Troy Reeder (hamstring) and defensive end Braden Fiske (back) remained non-participants Tuesday.