Ran Carthon: Calvin Ridley pursuit started as a “pipe dream”

When word broke that wide receiver Calvin Ridley would be signing with the Titans last month, many people were taken by surprise because indications were that the Jaguars and Patriots were the leading contenders for his services.

The way things played out came as a bit of surprise to the Titans as well. That was the message from General Manager Ran Carthon at a Tuesday press conference.

“To actually have the opportunity to even consider him was something that we had a part of our plan, but in our mind, really, it was more of a pipe dream. Can we afford these guys and get Ridley?” Carthon said.

Carthon said that the team did not initially think they would have the resources to make a play for Ridley, but the opening hours of free agency saw a couple of Titans players leave for other teams and that spurred conversations between Carthon, president of football operations Chad Brinker, and head coach Brian Callahan about whether to make a push for the wideout. They slept on it and resolved to make the push the next morning and things moved quickly from there.

So quickly, in fact, that team owner Amy Adams Strunk called Carthon to ask if they had agreed to a deal with the wideout while he was on another call with Ridley “congratulating him that we got this done.”

Carthon said that the deal was a credit to the teamwork that the Titans have in their organization and they hope the result will be a successful team on the field in Callahan’s first season.