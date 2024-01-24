Ran Carthon promoted to executive vice president, has full control of Titans roster, coaching staff

The Titans announced the hiring of head coach Brian Callahan on Wednesday and they also announced a change at the top of their football operations department.

General Manager Ran Carthon has been promoted to executive vice president and his role has expanded to include full control of roster and personnel decisions, oversight of Callahan and the coaching staff, and all other aspects of the team’s football operations.

“Over the past year, Ran has impressed me and our staff with his innovative approach to roster building,” Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. “Ran’s exceptional reputation around the league as a talent evaluator and culture builder was a clear competitive advantage during last year’s free agency and draft process, as well as our recent search for a head coach. Simply put, Ran Carthon makes the Tennessee Titans a destination for the league’s top talent. By expanding his role to include full roster control and oversight of the coaching staff, our organization will now benefit more completely from Ran’s unique ability to build and lead a championship-caliber football team.”

The Titans also announced that Chad Brinker has been promoted from assistant G.M. to president of football operations. The team says his role will include “direct oversight of the football departments that address salary cap management; analytics and strategy; communications and information systems; and team operations including security, video, equipment, and grounds.”