Ran Carthon: Treylon Burks wants to prove he can stay healthy, play top-level football

After the Titans added Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd this offseason, it seemed like 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks might struggle to receive playing time in 2024.

While that could still end up being the case, General Manager Ran Carthon said in his Tuesday press conference that Burks has taken significant strides over the last few months heading into his third season.

“I think Treylon has really grown up,” Carthon said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “He sent us a picture during the offseason, this little break here, showing his new physique. He came in and he really took to heart the conversation that he had with myself and coach [Brian Callahan]. And he’s completely bought in. I’ve messaged with him throughout the offseason and I think he’s in a really good spot. And, again, we added Tyler, we added Calvin, obviously D-Hop was here. But for a young guy like that, he has vets that he can learn from.”

Carthon added that Burks has the size, speed, and explosiveness to play multiple receiver positions in Callahan’s offense. And Carthon noted that when Burks was taking some special teams reps during the offseason program, it was something he asked to do.

“So I’m expecting things from him and just his unselfishness,” Carthon said. “I know there was some talk about him taking gunner reps, but that was because he wanted to. He wants to prove that he can stay healthy and play top-level football.”

Through two seasons, Burks has caught 49 passes for 665 yards with one touchdown. In 11 games last year, he had just 16 receptions for 221 yards.