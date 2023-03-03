 Skip navigation
Randall Cobb recently underwent ankle surgery

  
Published March 3, 2023 12:00 PM
nbc_pft_rodgerslatest_230301
March 1, 2023 12:40 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh if Aaron Rodgers' talent is still at a high-enough level for teams to accommodate taking so long to announce a decision or potentially not participating in the offseason.

Randall Cobb’s upcoming free agency has been complicated by a surgical procedure.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Cobb recently had the back of his ankle cleaned out, in order to “fix a persisting issue.”

Cobb’s contract with the Packers is expiring. Whether he stays in Green Bay undoubtedly hinges on whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns.

Indeed, the Packers traded for Cobb only after Rodgers made a power play to bring back his close friend. Without Rodgers there, the Packers have no reason to keep Cobb.

They may not keep him anyway. Rodgers, if he returns for another season, will have far less juice than he did when he was operating on the heels of an unexpected MVP season. His play dipped in 2022, and there’s a persistent sense that the Packers may be ready to move on from Rodgers.

If they only brought Cobb back because Rodgers wanted him, the Packers may decide this time around that they don’t case what Rodgers wants.