Randy Moss returns to ESPN on Sunday

  
Published February 8, 2025 09:44 PM

In November, Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss commenced a leave of absence from his ESPN duties, after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer. For the network’s Super Bowl pregame show, Moss will be back.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Moss makes his return on Sunday morning from New Orleans for the show that begins at 10:00 a.m. ET.

It’s great news for Moss, for his fans, and for anyone who has been touched directly or indirectly by the insidious disease. In December, Moss explained that he had a six-hour “Whipple” procedure, to be followed by chemotherapy and radiation.

Moss vowed to return. And, for the final pregame show of the season on the biggest day of the year, Moss will be back.

Regardless of who wins or loses the game, it’s a massive victory.