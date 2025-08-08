Rashawn Slater injury confirms the value of a hold-in

On one level, players who want new contracts are present but not practicing, in order to leverage their teams into giving them new deals. On another level, something far more important is happening.

The players are avoiding a potentially serious injury.

Consider the case of Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater. Taken one pick after Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons in the 2021 draft, Slater signed his long-term deal late last month. He has his generational payday. And he has shifted the injury risk to the Chargers.

If he hadn’t gotten his new contract before suffering a torn patellar tendon, he wouldn’t have gotten it after the injury. He would have had to get healthy. He possibly would have been required to sign a one-year contract, proving that he’s healthy and effective.

Regardless, the injury would have changed everything. Which is why it’s even more important for a player who has earned his next contract to protect himself until he gets it.

So that’s why Parsons and Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin and Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Bills running back James Cook and Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward aren’t practicing. They don’t want to suffer the kind of injury that destroys their earning capacity.