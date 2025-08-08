 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?
nbc_pft_ratingholdins_250808.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Chances hold-ins last into season
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250808.jpg
Parsons, Cowboys have ‘philosophical difference’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Rashawn Slater injury confirms the value of a hold-in

  
Published August 8, 2025 10:18 AM

On one level, players who want new contracts are present but not practicing, in order to leverage their teams into giving them new deals. On another level, something far more important is happening.

The players are avoiding a potentially serious injury.

Consider the case of Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater. Taken one pick after Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons in the 2021 draft, Slater signed his long-term deal late last month. He has his generational payday. And he has shifted the injury risk to the Chargers.

If he hadn’t gotten his new contract before suffering a torn patellar tendon, he wouldn’t have gotten it after the injury. He would have had to get healthy. He possibly would have been required to sign a one-year contract, proving that he’s healthy and effective.

Regardless, the injury would have changed everything. Which is why it’s even more important for a player who has earned his next contract to protect himself until he gets it.

So that’s why Parsons and Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin and Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Bills running back James Cook and Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward aren’t practicing. They don’t want to suffer the kind of injury that destroys their earning capacity.