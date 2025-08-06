Rashee Rice did not practice Wednesday with groin issue

While he’s still facing a potential suspension and is coming off a torn ACL, Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice has been practicing throughout training camp.

But that changed on Wednesday.

Kansas City announced that Rice did not participate in the day’s session with a groin injury.

With the Chiefs playing their first preseason game against the Cardinals on Saturday, Rice’s absence from Wednesday’s practice makes it seem unlikely that he’ll suit up in a few days.

Rice got off to a hot start last year, catching 24 passes for 288 yards with two touchdowns in his first few games before going down with his season-ending knee injury.

Receiver Hollywood Brown (ankle), tight end Jake Briningstool (hamstring), and linebacker Drue Tranquill (back) also did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.