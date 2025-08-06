 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

jerryjones.jpg
Jones has blunt response about handshake deals
nbc_pft_smellingsalts_250806.jpg
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
nbc_pft_donaldparsons_250806.jpg
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

jerryjones.jpg
Jones has blunt response about handshake deals
nbc_pft_smellingsalts_250806.jpg
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
nbc_pft_donaldparsons_250806.jpg
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rashee Rice did not practice Wednesday with groin issue

  
Published August 6, 2025 01:35 PM

While he’s still facing a potential suspension and is coming off a torn ACL, Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice has been practicing throughout training camp.

But that changed on Wednesday.

Kansas City announced that Rice did not participate in the day’s session with a groin injury.

With the Chiefs playing their first preseason game against the Cardinals on Saturday, Rice’s absence from Wednesday’s practice makes it seem unlikely that he’ll suit up in a few days.

Rice got off to a hot start last year, catching 24 passes for 288 yards with two touchdowns in his first few games before going down with his season-ending knee injury.

Receiver Hollywood Brown (ankle), tight end Jake Briningstool (hamstring), and linebacker Drue Tranquill (back) also did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.