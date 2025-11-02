 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rashee Rice TD makes it 7-7 in Buffalo

  
Published November 2, 2025 04:58 PM

The Chiefs picked up their first points on Sunday on the first play of the second quarter.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice took a direct snap and ran for a three-yard touchdown. The first rushing touchdown of Rice’s career tied the score at 7-7 in Buffalo.

Rice had another run for two yards and a 19-yard catch from Patrick Mahomes earlier in the drive.

The Chiefs only had to drive the ball 53 yards for the score because their defense forced a Josh Allen incompletion on fourth down to get the ball back into Mahomes’ hands. It looked like the Bills might come up with a stop of their own, but defensive holding wiped out a sack and helped set the stage for Rice’s score.