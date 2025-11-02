Rashee Rice TD makes it 7-7 in Buffalo

The Chiefs picked up their first points on Sunday on the first play of the second quarter.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice took a direct snap and ran for a three-yard touchdown. The first rushing touchdown of Rice’s career tied the score at 7-7 in Buffalo.

Rice had another run for two yards and a 19-yard catch from Patrick Mahomes earlier in the drive.

The Chiefs only had to drive the ball 53 yards for the score because their defense forced a Josh Allen incompletion on fourth down to get the ball back into Mahomes’ hands. It looked like the Bills might come up with a stop of their own, but defensive holding wiped out a sack and helped set the stage for Rice’s score.