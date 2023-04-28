 Skip navigation
Rashee Rice worked out with Patrick Mahomes in Texas before the draft

  
Published April 28, 2023 05:37 PM
nbc_pft_felixanudikeuzomah_230428
April 28, 2023 09:01 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the Chiefs’ decision to select Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the last pick of Round 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft instead of trading down.

Whenever Rashee Rice has his first practice in a Chiefs uniform, it won’t be his first time on the field with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Like fellow incoming rookie Zay Flowers — who was selected by the Ravens on Thursday night — Rice worked out with Mahomes in Texas before the draft.

After Kansas City picked him with the 55th overall selection in the second round, Rice told reporters he had a couple of training sessions with the Chiefs’ two-time MVP quarterback.

It was great ,” Rice said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “You can’t complain. He put it right where it needed to be.”

The Chiefs needed to reload a bit at receiver after losing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman in free agency.

They now have a receiver who might already have some built-in chemistry with their quarterback.