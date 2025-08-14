Rashee Rice’s hearing will happen before Judge Sue L. Robinson

When Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice has his disciplinary hearing on September 30, it will indeed happen before Judge Sue L. Robinson.

The retired judge, who handled the Deshaun Watson case three years ago, serves as the disciplinary officer under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. The Rice case will be her second hearing under the revisions to the procedure that resulted from the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

She’ll hear the evidence (there aren’t many disputed facts, unless a fight emerges as to the extent of injuries caused by Rice’s admittedly reckless driving). She’ll be making findings as to what happened. She’ll affix a punishment.

Then, either the NFL or Rice may appeal the decision to the Commissioner or his designee.

There had been a belief that the case would go straight to Goodell, since there’s no need for Judge Robinson to determine what did and didn’t occur. It’s all on video. Still, the Personal Conduct Policy sets forth a clear process. She handles it first, and the appeal happens after that.

The policy contains no specific dates or deadlines. Instead, it requires that Judge Robinson’s decision be issued “promptly.” Any appeal must be processed on an “expedited basis.”

However long (or short) the decision-making process may be, September 30 is the day the hearing will commence. Judge Robinson will preside. And Rice will be available to play until any discipline is finalized — by Robinson and then, if an appeal is filed, by the Commissioner or his designee.