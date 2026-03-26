Rasheed Walker: The Panthers are getting a steal

Rasheed Walker didn’t land a multi-year deal out of the gate in free agency, but that hasn’t dimmed the offensive tackle’s confidence in what he’ll bring to the Panthers.

Walker agreed to a one-year deal with the reigning NFC South champions a few days into the new league year. The former Packers left tackle gives Carolina an experienced option at the position while Ikem Ekwonu recovers from a torn patellar tendon and he says that he’ll give the Panthers what they need for as long as they need it.

“I feel like wherever I landed, they were getting a steal anyway because what I bring to a team is, I bring intensity,” Walker said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “I’m a great teammate. I work hard, and I go hard for my teammates. I feel like, by the grace of god, I landed in Carolina. I feel like it’s going to be a great fit and I’m just ready to do my job.”

If Walker makes good on that prediction, he’ll hit free agency again with an even stronger case to land the long-term deal he didn’t get this month.