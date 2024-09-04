 Skip navigation
Rasheen Ali doubtful, Adisa Isaac out for Ravens

  
Published September 4, 2024 01:19 PM

The Ravens have released their first injury designations for the 2024 season.

Running back Rasheen Ali is listed as doubtful to play against the Chiefs in Kansas City on Thursday night. Edge rusher Adisa Isaac has been ruled out. The two rookies were the only players on the team’s injury report this week.

Ali, who has a neck injury, was a fifth-round pick this year and he was limited in practice this week. Derrick Henry and Justice Hill will be available in the backfield for Baltimore.

Isaac was a third-round pick and he has been out of practice with a hamstring injury. Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo should see the majority of the time on the edge for the Ravens on Thursday.