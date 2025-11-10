Rashod Bateman has a sprained ankle, Marlon Humphrey could have finger surgery

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh offered a few injury updates at his Monday press conference.

There were reports that wide receiver left the locker room after Sunday’s win over the Vikings with his foot in a boot and Harbaugh confirmed he’s dealing with an ankle injury, although he did not make it sound like a particularly concerning one.

“I think he’s gonna be OK,” Harbaugh said. “He’s got an ankle sprain, we’ll see how serious it is going forward.”

Bateman had one catch for 10 yards on Sunday and he also caught a two-point conversion pass from Lamar Jackson. Harbaugh said he thought Bateman’s injury occurred on a hip-drop tackle, but no flag was thrown during the game.

Harbaugh also said that cornerback Marlon Humphrey is weighing whether to have finger surgery. He could miss some time if he has the surgery, but could also opt to play through the issue.