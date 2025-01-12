Ravens’ 299 rushing yards were the most in a playoff game in 12 years

The Ravens ran had an even 300 rushing yards on Saturday against the Steelers until Lamar Jackson kneeled down on the final play of the game, leaving them at 299. That’s the most a team has had in an NFL playoff game in 12 years.

The last time a team had more was January 12, 2013, when the 49ers had 323 rushing yards in a win over the Packers. That 49ers team was coached by Jim Harbaugh, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh said on Saturday night that their dad always taught them about the importance of the running game.

“My dad’s proud. Jack Harbaugh’s proud right now. He likes to pound the rock. That’s what we did,” Harbaugh said.

Derrick Henry ran for 186 yards and Lamar Jackson added 81, and Harbaugh said the Ravens’ coaches are always looking for ways to set their best players up to make big plays.

“We don’t have a particular system we run, we’re not like the West Coast system,” Harbaugh said. “We’re just the Ravens system. What’s the best offense we can put together for our guys.”

Harbaugh said the Ravens have always emphasized running the ball and stopping the run.

“That’s football,” he said. “That’s as old as football. I think it’s the Ravens way.”