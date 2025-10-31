 Skip navigation
Ravens accept $100,000 fine for injury-report violation

  
The NFL has fined the Ravens $100,000 for last week’s violation of injury report, regarding quarterback Lamar Jackson’s practice participation on Friday of last week.

The Ravens have accepted their punisment.

“It is critical that the Baltimore Ravens always operate with integrity and in full accordance with NFL guidelines,” the team said in a statement. “We clearly made an error regarding player injury reporting and cooperated transparently with the league’s investigation.

“We accept the decision by the NFL that we violated the policy and have taken steps to ensure that we will be compliant moving forward. We will not appeal the ruling and are focused on our upcoming game versus the Vikings.”

On one hand, it’s admirable that they’re taking their medicine. On the other hand, the medicine is a lot less potent than it could or should have been.

Besides, what would have been the basis for an appeal? They clearly violated the policy. The fine resulted from the accidental violation. There only defense would have been that there was no violation.

Clearly, there was.