Ravens add Lamar Jackson to Thursday injury report

The Ravens added quarterback Lamar Jackson to Thursday’s injury report, but it doesn’t seem like he’s at risk of missing Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Jackson was limited in Thursday’s practice, listed with a knee issue and rest.

The rest designation is an indication that Jackson should still play in Pittsburgh. Jackson has had some practice time off in recent weeks but has not missed a start. He currently leads the league with 24 touchdown passes and a 123.2 passer rating.

As noted earlier on Thursday, safety Kyle Hamilton (ankle) returned to practice after he did not participate on Monday. He was a limited participant.

Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (illness) was upgraded to a full participant after he didn’t participate on Wednesday.

Cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf) and defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle) were also added to the injury report as limited participants.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Daivs (knee) and defensive end Brent Urban (concussion) remained full.