Ravens agree to terms with CB Chidobe Awuzie

  
Published March 25, 2025 01:25 PM

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has found a new team.

The Ravens announced they’ve agreed to terms with Awuzie on a one-year contract.

Awuzie, 29, spent last season with the Titans. The former second-round pick appeared in eight games with seven starts, recording 26 total tackles with four passes defensed, an interception, and a forced fumble.

The Titans released Awuzie earlier this month.

Awuzie spent his first four seasons with the Cowboys then played three years for the Bengals. He’s recorded 66 passes defensed with seven interceptions in 94 career games.