Ravens CB Jaire Alexander returns to full participation in practice

Cornerback Jaire Alexander is on track to make his Ravens debut Sunday night.

Alexander participated in a full practice Thursday.

He had a limited practice Wednesday in his first practice since Aug. 8 as he managed a knee injury. Alexander underwent surgery on his knee at the end of last season.

He has missed 16 games the past two seasons, which played a part in the Packers’ decision to move on in the offseason.

Alexander is listed behind Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins on the depth chart but is expected to play a big role in the cornerbacks rotation.

Right guard Daniel Faalele (illness) also returned to full participation after limited work Wednesday.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) remained out of practice Thursday.