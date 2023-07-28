Ravens cut Trayvon Mullen for failure to disclose non-football injury

The Ravens released veteran cornerback Trayvon Mullen on Friday for failure to disclose a non-football injury.

The team had placed Mullen on the non-football injury list, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. The designation is used for injuries that occurred outside of football activities or away from the team facility.

Mullen, Lamar Jackson’s cousin, originally was claimed off waivers by the Ravens from the Cowboys in January. The Ravens signed Mullen to a one-year, $1.2 million free agent deal in March.

Mullen, 25, did not appear in any games for the Ravens in 2022. He has 134 tackles, four interceptions and 28 passes defensed in 37 career games.

His departure thins the depth at the position even more for the Ravens.

But rookie cornerback Jordan Swann returned to practice Friday after leaving early Wednesday and sitting out Thursday.