NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets

Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets

Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Ravens DC Zach Orr: “Time is clicking” to get things figured out

  
Published November 15, 2024 07:08 AM

The Ravens head into Sunday’s game against the Steelers with a 7-3 record and that puts them in the thick of the AFC playoff race, but other numbers work against them on that front.

One number in particular is the 294.9 passing yards per game that they are allowing. That would be the most a team has allowed over an entire season since the 2015 Giants and no team has ever won the Super Bowl after finishing last in the league in pass defense, so first-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr’s biggest task for the rest of the season is a clear one.

On Thursday, Orr said that he feels the urgent need to get things moving in a better direction.

“It’s definitely been a work in progress — not just this past week — but I feel like this week has really amped up, because time is clicking with the truth be told,” Orr said, via the team’s website. “It’s only seven weeks left in the season, and things are not where they need to be at for us, especially in the pass defense. So, we’ve been working hard – coaches and players – to try to get this thing figured out.”

The Steelers haven’t been a particularly potent offense over the entire season, but they’ve shown a knack for making big plays since Russell Wilson was inserted as their quarterback and the Ravens will have to keep them from happening if they want to stop Pittsburgh from building a big lead in the AFC North heading into the final weeks of the regular season.