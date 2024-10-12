Ravens, Derrick Henry keep rushing toward history

Even with 348 passing yards from quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday at Cincinnati, the Ravens kept running the ball.

And running it well.

Baltimore has various streaks and other statistical marks of relevance in 2024, and more can happen on Sunday in arguably the game of the day, against the Commanders.

Per the NFL, Baltimore has five straight 150 team rushing performances in 2024. With another 150 against the Commanders, they can join the 1971 Raiders as the only teams in the Super Bowl era with six straight 150-yard rushing performances.

The streak of team 100-yard rushing performances (Vic Fangio’s favorite item in the record book) is back to 38, only five from the record Baltimore shares with Pittsburgh.

The Ravens’ rushing attack received a massive boost from the signing of Derrick Henry. He leads the league with 572 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. He also has had one rushing touchdown in each of the first five games of the season. With a sixth, he’ll become the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson to score a rushing touchdown in each of his team’s first six games of a season.

Sunday’s game will be Henry’s 125th. With one more rushing touchdown, he’ll tie Adrian Peterson for the fifth most rushing touchdowns by a player in his first 125 career games, at 97.

Last week, Henry became the fifth player in league history to hit 10,000 rushing yards and 100 scrimmage touchdowns in 125 games or fewer. When I talked to him after the overtime win, Henry rattled off the other four — Jim Brown, Emmitt Smith, Tomlinson, and Peterson.

Derrick Henry is in elite company. He has earned his bust in Canton. He’s now working toward earning his first-ever Super Bowl win, one game at a time.