Ravens DL Broderick Washington is doubtful for Monday Night Football

Ravens defensive lineman Broderick Washington (knee) is doubtful for Monday night’s game against the Buccaneers.

He had a limited practice Saturday, the third consecutive limited practice for him this week. Washington missed last week’s game against the Commanders.

Washington has played 33 percent of the defensive snaps this year.

With Washington out of the lineup against the Commanders, the Ravens relied on a defensive line rotation of Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, Michael Pierce and Brent Urban.

The Ravens ruled out linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) and rookie running back Rasheen Ali (ankle).

Harrison missed last week’s game and did not practice this week.

He has played 13 percent of the defensive snaps and 68 percent percent of the snaps on special teams. The Ravens have depth at inside linebacker with Chris Board and Josh Ross behind Roquan Smith and Trenton Simpson.

Ali made his NFL debut last week after starting the season on injured reserve with a neck injury. Ali played nine snaps exclusively on special teams against the Commanders.

Nickel cornerback Arthur Maulet (knee/hamstring) is questionable but was a full participant in practice for the first time all week on Saturday. Maulet has not played this season and remains on injured reserve, but coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens could activate Maulet for Monday’s game.

Defensive end Brent Urban (illness) was a full participant Saturday and has no injury designation.