 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens DL Broderick Washington is doubtful for Monday Night Football

  
Published October 19, 2024 05:59 PM

Ravens defensive lineman Broderick Washington (knee) is doubtful for Monday night’s game against the Buccaneers.

He had a limited practice Saturday, the third consecutive limited practice for him this week. Washington missed last week’s game against the Commanders.

Washington has played 33 percent of the defensive snaps this year.

With Washington out of the lineup against the Commanders, the Ravens relied on a defensive line rotation of Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, Michael Pierce and Brent Urban.

The Ravens ruled out linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) and rookie running back Rasheen Ali (ankle).

Harrison missed last week’s game and did not practice this week.

He has played 13 percent of the defensive snaps and 68 percent percent of the snaps on special teams. The Ravens have depth at inside linebacker with Chris Board and Josh Ross behind Roquan Smith and Trenton Simpson.

Ali made his NFL debut last week after starting the season on injured reserve with a neck injury. Ali played nine snaps exclusively on special teams against the Commanders.

Nickel cornerback Arthur Maulet (knee/hamstring) is questionable but was a full participant in practice for the first time all week on Saturday. Maulet has not played this season and remains on injured reserve, but coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens could activate Maulet for Monday’s game.

Defensive end Brent Urban (illness) was a full participant Saturday and has no injury designation.