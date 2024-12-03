Ravens don’t think Rashod Bateman’s knee injury is a long-term issue

The Ravens played without wide receiver Rashod Bateman for much of Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, but they don’t expect his absence to be a lengthy one.

Bateman was ruled out with a knee injury during the game and head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that he thinks Bateman is on track to return after the team’s bye week.

“He had treatment today; it’s not a long-term thing,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “A lot of guys have these kind of things late in the season. The bye week I think will really help a lot.”

Bateman didn’t have any catches against Philadelphia, but has 35 catches for 574 yards and five touchdowns this season.