Ravens elevate DL Brent Urban, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

  
Published September 22, 2025 04:57 PM

The Ravens announced a pair of practice squad elevations ahead of Monday night’s game against the Lions.

Defensive lineman Brent Urban and tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden will be available to play. They will revert to the practice squad after the game.

Urban has not appeared in a game this season, but played in 46 regular season games and five playoff games for the Ravens over the last three seasons. He had 67 tackles and four sacks in that action.

This is the third straight week that Mitchell-Paden has been called up, which means he is out of temporary elevations. He was targeted with one pass in the first two weeks of the season.