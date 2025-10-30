 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_seaatwas_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_bestbets_251030.jpg
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
nbc_csu_cardsatcowboys_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Ravens elevate S Keondre Jackson, DT Taven Bryan for Thursday vs. Dolphins

  
Published October 30, 2025 04:16 PM

The Ravens have made a pair of elevations for Thursday night’s matchup with the Dolphins.

Baltimore announced on Thursday that safety Keondre Jackson and defensive tackle Taven Bryan will be available from the practice squad for the Week 9 game.

Jackson has appeared in Baltimore’s last two games, playing exclusively on special teams. He’s recorded 29 total snaps with the unit, which amounts to 67 percent of the reps in games played.

Bryan was on the field for 22 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps last week in the win over the Bears. A first-round pick in 2018, Bryan has appeared in 114 career games with 46 starts.