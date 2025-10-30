Ravens elevate S Keondre Jackson, DT Taven Bryan for Thursday vs. Dolphins

The Ravens have made a pair of elevations for Thursday night’s matchup with the Dolphins.

Baltimore announced on Thursday that safety Keondre Jackson and defensive tackle Taven Bryan will be available from the practice squad for the Week 9 game.

Jackson has appeared in Baltimore’s last two games, playing exclusively on special teams. He’s recorded 29 total snaps with the unit, which amounts to 67 percent of the reps in games played.

Bryan was on the field for 22 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps last week in the win over the Bears. A first-round pick in 2018, Bryan has appeared in 114 career games with 46 starts.