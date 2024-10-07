Ravens have an NFL-high 1,056 rushing yards, run D has allowed an NFL-low 302 yards

When it comes to running the ball and stopping the run, no team does it better than the Ravens.

With 1,056 rushing yards, the Ravens are the best in the NFL on offense. And with 302 rushing yards allowed, the Ravens are the best in the NFL on defense.

The Ravens’ league lead in run defense is particularly impressive given that the Ravens have played five games this season and six teams have only played four.

On offense, the Ravens are the first team since the 2006 Falcons to have 1,000 rush yards in the first five games of a season. That year the Falcons got 1,000-yard rushing seasons from both their quarterback (Michael Vick) and their starting running back (Warrick Dunn). The Ravens could do the same with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry this year.

The Ravens’ offense now has 38 straight games with at least 100 rushing yards, just five away from the NFL record of 43 straight games, which is shared by the 2018-2021 Ravens and the 1974-1977 Steelers.

Baltimore has out-gained its opponent by more than 100 rushing yards in all five games, and cumulatively by 754 rushing yards thus far this season.