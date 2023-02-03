 Skip navigation
Ravens have spoken to Byron Leftwich about offensive coordinator job

  
Published February 3, 2023 11:26 AM
February 3, 2023 11:41 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss how a 17-week regular season increases the number of injuries, particularly when it matters most, and at what point action should be considered from a player-safety standpoint.

Add another name to the list of coaches who have spoken to the Ravens about their offensive coordinator job.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that their head coach John Harbaugh has spoken with former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich about the position. Leftwich was fired by Tampa after their playoff loss to the Cowboys.

Leftwich was a head coaching candidate after the last couple of seasons, but the Buccaneers’ struggles throughout the 2022 season pushed him out the door after four seasons with the team.

The Ravens have started lining up second interviews for the job and it’s not clear if Leftwich remains in the running with the likes of Vikings tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio, Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, and University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken.