Ravens, John Harbaugh agree to three-year contract extension

  
Published March 28, 2025 06:00 PM

Ravens coach John Harbaugh won’t be leaving Baltimore any time soon.

The Ravens announced today that they have reached a three-year contract extension with Harbaugh.

The 62-year-old Harbaugh has been the Ravens’ head coach since 2008. He won Super Bowl XLVII after the 2012 season and was named NFL coach of the year for the 2019 season. He has a record of 172-104 in the regular season and 13-11 in the postseason.

Baltimore has been as good as any team in the NFL the last two regular seasons, going 13-4 and 12-5 and entering the playoffs as strong Super Bowl contenders both years. But the Ravens lost in the divisional round to the Bills last year and the AFC Championship Game to the Chiefs the year before. The contract extension shows confidence from owner Steve Bisciotti that Harbaugh can get the Ravens over the hump in the AFC playoffs and win another Super Bowl.