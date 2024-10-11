 Skip navigation
Ravens list Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley as questionable

  
Published October 11, 2024 04:29 PM

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh did not express much concern about the availability of cornerback Marlon Humphrey and left tackle Ronnie Stanley this week, but neither player is a sure bet to play against the Commanders this weekend.

The Ravens listed both players as questionable for the meeting of the regional rivals. Humphrey (ankle) and Stanley (toe) sat out practice on Wednesday before returning for limited workouts the last two days.

Wide receiver/kick returner Deonte Harty (knee) and guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu (back) are also listed as questionable. Linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) and defensive tackle Broderick Washingon (knee) have been ruled out.

The Ravens also have two players designated for return from injured reserve. Cornerback Arthur Maulet (knee, hamstring) will not play and the Ravens call running back Rasheen Ali (neck) questionable to be back in action.