 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_richieincognito_250217.jpg
Martin, Incognito case resurfaces 11 years later
nbc_pft_pftpm_mylesgarrett_250217.jpg
How Watson could fit in a Garrett trade package
nbc_pft_pftpm_aaronjones_250217.jpg
Will Jones and Vikings work out a new deal?

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_richieincognito_250217.jpg
Martin, Incognito case resurfaces 11 years later
nbc_pft_pftpm_mylesgarrett_250217.jpg
How Watson could fit in a Garrett trade package
nbc_pft_pftpm_aaronjones_250217.jpg
Will Jones and Vikings work out a new deal?

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens’ offensive line an offseason priority as left tackle, left guard hit free agency

  
Published February 18, 2025 10:59 AM

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley and left guard Patrick Mekari are both poised to become free agents next month, and that means there are some big decisions to make in Baltimore.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta hasn’t yet decided whether the 2025 offensive line will look a lot like the 2024 offensive line, or whether the Ravens can get better by bringing in new players and letting some former starters go.

“We are aware that we have some guys whose contracts are up, and we’ll look at that and certainly have some discussions with players. We’ll look at potentially bringing back our guys; we’ll look at the draft; we’ll look at free agency; we’ll overturn every rock to find as many good offensive linemen as we can,” DeCosta said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

After the Ravens’ loss in the divisional round of the playoffs, a despondent Stanley said he didn’t know whether it was his last game in a Ravens uniform.

“Who knows?” Stanley said. “This one is going to hurt for a while. This is probably the toughest loss of my career so far. I’m going to just take it day by day and whatever happens, happens.”

If the Ravens are going to be spenders in free agency, either by keeping Stanley and Mekari or by signing players from elsewhere, they’re going to need to make some moves just to free up enough cap space to do it. Or they may decide that their cap space is better spent elsewhere, and let two starters walk.