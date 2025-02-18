Ravens’ offensive line an offseason priority as left tackle, left guard hit free agency

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley and left guard Patrick Mekari are both poised to become free agents next month, and that means there are some big decisions to make in Baltimore.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta hasn’t yet decided whether the 2025 offensive line will look a lot like the 2024 offensive line, or whether the Ravens can get better by bringing in new players and letting some former starters go.

“We are aware that we have some guys whose contracts are up, and we’ll look at that and certainly have some discussions with players. We’ll look at potentially bringing back our guys; we’ll look at the draft; we’ll look at free agency; we’ll overturn every rock to find as many good offensive linemen as we can,” DeCosta said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

After the Ravens’ loss in the divisional round of the playoffs, a despondent Stanley said he didn’t know whether it was his last game in a Ravens uniform.

“Who knows?” Stanley said. “This one is going to hurt for a while. This is probably the toughest loss of my career so far. I’m going to just take it day by day and whatever happens, happens.”

If the Ravens are going to be spenders in free agency, either by keeping Stanley and Mekari or by signing players from elsewhere, they’re going to need to make some moves just to free up enough cap space to do it. Or they may decide that their cap space is better spent elsewhere, and let two starters walk.