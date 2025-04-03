Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti: We have a window with Lamar Jackson, I want to win now

The Ravens have been a perennial playoff team since drafting quarterback Lamar Jackson and they have had some success in the postseason, but not enough of it to end their Super Bowl drought.

Jackson and the Ravens have not advanced past the AFC Championship Game and last year’s season came to a disappointing end against the Bills in the divisional round. In an interview from the league meetings this week, team owner Steve Bisciotti said that he’s ready for the team to break through the ceiling and make it to the biggest game of the year.

Bisciotti said he doesn’t “like waiting 12 years” and that he thinks “impatience is good for you” when it comes to competing for titles. He also made it clear that “I want to win now.”

“We’ve got a window with Lamar,” Bisciotti said, via the team’s website. “I know what we can do. I know that we worked to put ourselves in position to win. We all get credit for that. That’s all you can do. I hate it that every year, you just have to start back over again. But you know what? This is not for the meek.”

The Chiefs and Bills have ended the last two Ravens seasons and both teams will likely be back in the mix for the AFC title again this year, so the Ravens will have a familiar task in front of them as they try to give Bisciotti what he wants in 2025.