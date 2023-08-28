Ravens release DeAndre Houston-Carson, waive six others

The Ravens announced seven cuts from the roster on Monday.

Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson was released a couple of weeks after signing with the team. The Ravens were dealing with a slew of injuries in the defensive backfield when they signed Houston-Carson, but they’ve gotten back into stronger shape on the back end.

Houston-Carson was a Bears sixth-rounder in 2016 and he appeared in 96 games for them over the last seven seasons.

The Ravens also waived DT Trey Botts, DT Kai Caesar, WR Dontay Demus Jr., G Jake Guidone, cornerback Corey Mayfield Jr., and linebacker Kelle Sanders. Their roster is now at 72 players with a Tuesday 4 p.m. ET deadline to get down to 53.