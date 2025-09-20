Ravens rule out DT Nnamdi Madubuike, LB Kyle Van Noy

Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike is one of four players the Ravens will not have for Monday Night Football against the Lions.

The Ravens ruled out Madubuike on Saturday after he missed practice all week with a neck injury.

Madubuike, who played every game the previous three seasons, has two sacks in two games.

“I really can’t share any details on the injury itself, but it’s something that they’re looking at,” coach John Harbaugh said, via Ryan Mink of the team website. “He came up with some symptoms after the game. Nothing specific in the game where we saw something happen. But they’re dealing with the symptoms, and they’re testing right now. So he will be ruled out for this game, and they’re going to try to get to the bottom of it.”

Sixth-round pick Aeneas Peebles will see more snaps in Madubuike’s absence.

“I know he’s going to play hard and he’s going to get after it,” Harbaugh said. “I have a feeling he’ll make a few plays.”

The Ravens also ruled out outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring), tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf).

Van Noy, who led the Ravens with 12.5 sacks last season, did not practice all week. His absence also means more snaps for a rookie, second-round pick Mike Green, and David Ojabo.