Ravens running over Steelers, lead 14-0

  
Published January 11, 2025 09:05 PM

The Ravens used a combination of running and passing to score their first touchdown on Saturday, but they didn’t need to put the ball in the air in order to extend their lead.

Derrick Henry ran for an 8-yard touchdown to cap a 13-play, 85-yard drive and put the Ravens up 14-0 with 4:09 to play in the first half.

All 13 of those plays were runs and the Steelers had no answer for either Henry or Lamar Jackson as the Ravens rolled their way down the field. Henry had a 17-yard run, Jackson had a 19-yard scamper and the two players have combined to run 22 times for 156 yards so far.

The Steelers have had no such offensive success and head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t show much faith in the unit when he opted to punt on fourth-and-inches from their own 29-yard-line before the second Ravens touchdown drive. The downside for failing to convert would have been big, but the Steelers can’t stop the Ravens so they will need to take some chances to have any chance of advancing.