The Ravens are absolutely destroying the Lions today in Baltimore.

It’s 28-0 late in the second quarter, and the Lions simply can’t do anything.

Baltimore scored touchdowns on its first four offensive possessions. Detroit went three-and-out on its first three possessions and then got stopped on fourth down on its fourth possession.

Lamar Jackson is 17-for-21 for 255 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, plus a rushing touchdown, and it’s not even halftime.