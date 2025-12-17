Ravens S Alohi Gilman is the AFC defensive player of the week

The Ravens defense did not allow any points last Sunday against the Bengals and they were able to put some points on the board in the 24-0 win.

Those points came on a Joe Burrow interception in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy came up with the pick on the Ravens’ 5-yard line, but he didn’t go the distance for the touchdown. Van Noy had a brief return and then handed the ball to safety Alohi Gilman so he could cover the final 84 yards.

Gilman, who was acquired in a midseason trade with the Chargers, had not scored a touchdown in an NFL game before. He also had eight tackles in the win.

The effort led the NFL to name Gilman the AFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday. It is the first time he’s taken those honors this season.