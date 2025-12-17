 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLRewview12-17.jpg
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLRewview12-17.jpg
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens S Alohi Gilman is the AFC defensive player of the week

  
Published December 17, 2025 12:12 PM

The Ravens defense did not allow any points last Sunday against the Bengals and they were able to put some points on the board in the 24-0 win.

Those points came on a Joe Burrow interception in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy came up with the pick on the Ravens’ 5-yard line, but he didn’t go the distance for the touchdown. Van Noy had a brief return and then handed the ball to safety Alohi Gilman so he could cover the final 84 yards.

Gilman, who was acquired in a midseason trade with the Chargers, had not scored a touchdown in an NFL game before. He also had eight tackles in the win.

The effort led the NFL to name Gilman the AFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday. It is the first time he’s taken those honors this season.