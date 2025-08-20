 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_danieljonestarterv3_250820.jpg
Jones’ consistency gives him edge over Richardson
nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Ravens say Lamar Jackson is fine after early exit from practice

  
Published August 20, 2025 02:58 PM

There was a scare at Ravens practice on Wednesday, but it appears all is well with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The team offered an update on Jackson’s condition shortly after reporters at the session passed along word that Jackson left the field after he was knocked down while in the pocket during a drill. Those reporters noted that Jackson appeared to be flexing his right hand or wrist while conferring with members of the training staff, but the Ravens said nothing is wrong in that area.

Per the team, Jackson left the practice after someone stepped on his foot and that he is fine.

That’s a sigh of relief for the Ravens and it’s likely going to be cause for a reminder to give the quarterback ample space during future practices.