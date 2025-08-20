Ravens say Lamar Jackson is fine after early exit from practice

There was a scare at Ravens practice on Wednesday, but it appears all is well with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The team offered an update on Jackson’s condition shortly after reporters at the session passed along word that Jackson left the field after he was knocked down while in the pocket during a drill. Those reporters noted that Jackson appeared to be flexing his right hand or wrist while conferring with members of the training staff, but the Ravens said nothing is wrong in that area.

Per the team, Jackson left the practice after someone stepped on his foot and that he is fine.

That’s a sigh of relief for the Ravens and it’s likely going to be cause for a reminder to give the quarterback ample space during future practices.