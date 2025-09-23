 Skip navigation
Ravens set an unfortunate all-time record through three weeks

  
Published September 23, 2025 06:39 AM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson seemed frustrated throughout much of Monday night’s loss to the Lions. Considering the big picture, he shouldn’t be upset with the team’s ability to score points.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, the Ravens have set an all-time record through three weeks for points scored by teams with a losing record (111).

They’ve scored 40 against the Bills, 41 against the Browns, and 30 against the Lions.

Still, they could have scored more. Jackson was sacked seven times last night, and the offense consisted of a smattering of good plays and bad plays, with plenty of bad plays coming at the worst possible times.

The Ravens won’t have any time to wallow in their inability to replicate the 2023 Baltimore blowout of the Lions, 38-6. They return on Sunday to Kansas City, where the Chiefs have identical urgency to turn a 1-2 start into .500 through four games.