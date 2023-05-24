 Skip navigation
Ravens sign Angelo Blackson

  
Published May 24, 2023 06:42 AM

The Ravens have added a veteran to their defensive line.

Baltimore signed defensive tackle Angelo Blackson, the team announced on Wednesday morning.

A fourth-round pick in 2015, Blackson spent the last two seasons with the Bears. He appeared in 15 games with four starts last season, playing 36 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and 23 percent of special teams snaps. He recorded 22 total tackles with one tackle for loss and one QB hit.

Blackson began his career with Tennessee and has also played for Houston and Arizona. In 117 games with 42 starts, he’s recorded 8.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 27 quarterback hits.