Ravens sign first-rounder Malaki Starks

The Ravens have their top pick of the 2025 draft under contract.

The team announced the signing of safety Malaki Starks on Thursday afternoon. Starks was the 27th overall pick of this year’s draft.

Starks signed a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season. His deal is worth more than $16.5 million.

Starks was a three-year starter and two-time All-American during his time at Georgia. He had 77 tackles, four tackles for loss, and an interception during his final season with the Bulldogs.

With Starks signed, second-round edge rusher Mike Green is the only one of the Ravens’ 11 picks without a contract.