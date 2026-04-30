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Ravens sign fourth-round WR Elijah Sarratt

  
Published April 30, 2026 03:59 PM

The Ravens have signed a second draft pick on Thursday.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that wide receiver Elijah Sarratt has signed his four-year rookie deal. The Ravens made the Indiana product a fourth-round pick last weekend, No. 115 overall.

Sarratt followed head coach Curt Cignetti to Indiana from James Madison. He caught 65 passes for 830 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2025 for the national champion Hoosiers.

The Ravens announced the signing of offensive guard Vega Ioane earlier in the day. The team made the 14th overall pick, and he will receive a fully guaranteed $24.2 million with a signing bonus of just over $14 million.