Ravens sign LB Josh Ross to active roster, put RB Rasheen Ali on IR

  
Published September 5, 2024 04:20 PM

The Ravens announced a handful of roster moves ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Linebacker Josh Ross has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad. Ross has played in seven games for the team over the last two seasons and he recorded two tackles, but failed to make the cut to 53 players last month.

Ross will take the roster spot of running back Rasheen Ali. The fifth-round pick was listed as doubtful to face the Chiefs due to a neck injury.

In addition to those moves, the Ravens elevated defensive back Ka’dar Hollman and running back John Kelly from the practice squad for Thursday night’s game. Both players will revert back after it is over.