Ravens sign Rashod Bateman to three-year contract extension

  
Published June 5, 2025 09:38 AM

Another year, another contract extension for wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

The Ravens announced that Bateman has signed an extension with the team on Thursday morning. The team did not announce any terms of the deal, but multiple reports say it is a three-year, $36.75 million deal with $20 million in guaranteed money.

Bateman signed an extension with the Ravens through the 2026 season last year, so he’s now tied to the team through the 2029 campaign.

Bateman was a first-round pick in 2021 and he had 45 catches for 756 yards and nine touchdowns for the Ravens last season. He has 138 catches for 1,923 yards and 13 touchdowns over his entire run in Baltimore.