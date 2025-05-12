 Skip navigation
Ravens sign three undrafted free agents after minicamp tryouts

  
Published May 12, 2025 05:52 PM

The Ravens announced three signings to their 90-man roster on Monday, including the previously reported signing of kicker John Hoyland.

Hoyland, offensive tackle Lucas Scott, and defensive back Keyon Martin all tried out for the team during their rookie minicamp earlier this month. Hoyland joins sixth-round pick Tyler Loop as the kickers on the roster in the wake of Justin Tucker’s release.

Scott saw time at guard and tackle while playing at Army for head coach Jeff Monken. Monken’s cousin Todd is the Ravens’ offensive coordinator.

Martin had 56 tackles and two interceptions during his final season at Louisiana-Lafayette.